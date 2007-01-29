Chip Caray to Lead MLB Playoff Team

Atlanta Braves play-by-play television commentator Chip Caray will assume the same duty for TBS’s new national package of regular-season and playoff games, a Turner Sports spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

Caray will be the main voice as TBS takes over the four Division Series and one of the League Championship Series for the first time beginning this season, and then next year when the cable network begins airing a 26-game Sunday regular-season package.

The network has not outlined any additional announcer duties for the new package, which it took over when Fox decided to cut down its investment in the sport, keeping the World Series and one of the two League Championship Series and jettisoning the rest of the post-season.