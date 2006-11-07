CEA Names Communicator
Jason Oxman has joined the Consumer Electronics Association as VP of communications.
Oxman, who joins Nov. 27, has been managing director of public affairs consulting firm Law Media Group.
Oxman's resume also includes the FCC and COMPTEL.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.