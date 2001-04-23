CEA, NAB bury DTV hatchet, cooperate

Las Vegas - The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) and the NAB have agreed to set aside their differences on the reason for the slow transition to DTV and work together to implement a joint digital television promotional program for consumers.

The two groups will hold a series of meetings in June to hash out the details, but the program will roll out in the fall in four select markets (to be determined) and be in the form of print and TV advertising, as well as local retail store promotions. The stated goal is to increase awareness of the availability of digital TV sets and of the local station's on-air digital channel.

The announcement was made as part of the official opening of The DTV Store, a collection of 14 different digital televisions, both HD widescreen and standard definition digital.

Some of the signals were being received off-air form local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. Other images were running off of four Sencore servers, displaying 1080I and 720p HD native footage. - Mike Grotticelli