CBS upfront sales near $1 billion

CBS is starting to sell upfront time without cutting prices, sources at the network say.

The Eye Web expected to be finished with about $800 million in business by day's end Monday and possibly as much as $1 billion. The network had billed its first $500 million by last Friday, well behind the other major networks which cut their rates last week.

"We're sticking with our prices and selling," said a CBS source. One source said the price hikes were in the single digits but declined to be more specific.

- Steve McClellan