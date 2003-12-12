CBS Tops Thursday Night

CBS easily won Thursday night’s ratings race with Survivor, CSI and Without a Trace. The network won households, total viewers and adults 25-54 and 18-49. NBC was second in most of the key categories with Friends, Good Morning Miami, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER.

ABC was third in viewers and tied for third with Fox among adults 18-49. ABC aired Threat Matrix, Extreme Makeover and Primetime Live and Fox aired Tru Calling and repeats of The Simple Life.

UPN was fourth in households and viewers and fifth in the demos with wrestling. The WB was sixth with Grandma Got Runover, Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Run of the House.

The Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages for the night: CBS, 21.8 million; NBC, 15 million; ABC, 7.5 million; UPN, 5.3 million; Fox, 4.7 million; WB, 2.7 million. Adults 18-49: CBS, 7.6 rating/20 share; NBC, 7.1/19; ABC and Fox, 2.1/5; UPN, 2.0/5; WB, 1.0/3.