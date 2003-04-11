CBS tops Thursday

CBS easily won the ratings race across the key categories Thursday night with

an all-original regular lineup of Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a

Trace.

NBC, with repeats of Friends, Will & Grace and ER, was less

competitive than usual for a Thursday.

As usual on Thursdays this season, ABC and Fox were also-rans, and neither

tried very hard.

ABC aired two hours of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (three half-hours were

repeats) and PrimeTime Live. Fox aired a That 70s Show

repeat and The Pulse.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 13.2/21,

NBC 8.4/13, ABC 3.5/6 and Fox 2.7/4.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.7/21, NBC 5.5/15, Fox 1.9/5 and ABC 1.8/5.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.4/6

(household) and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with comedies.