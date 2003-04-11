CBS tops Thursday
CBS easily won the ratings race across the key categories Thursday night with
an all-original regular lineup of Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a
Trace.
NBC, with repeats of Friends, Will & Grace and ER, was less
competitive than usual for a Thursday.
As usual on Thursdays this season, ABC and Fox were also-rans, and neither
tried very hard.
ABC aired two hours of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (three half-hours were
repeats) and PrimeTime Live. Fox aired a That 70s Show
repeat and The Pulse.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 13.2/21,
NBC 8.4/13, ABC 3.5/6 and Fox 2.7/4.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.7/21, NBC 5.5/15, Fox 1.9/5 and ABC 1.8/5.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.4/6
(household) and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with comedies.
