CBS, TI Partner on Math Education

No that wasn't supposed to be PBS in the headline. Texas Instruments and math teachers across the country will use CBS' Paramount-produced prime time series, Numb3rs, to help attract kids to math.

The educational initiative launches with the Sept. 23 premiere of the hour procedural drama and will feature activities (available at cbs.com/numb3rs) related to the math on each week's episode.

The show features a brilliant math professor who helps his FBI agent brother solve crimes, though is weapons are formulas and equations that help identify patterns of behavior and predictive models.

Teachers began informally working the show into their curricula last year (it debuted midseason). This season, with funding from Texas Instruments, grade-level-appropriate materials will be developed for grades 7-12.

To drive home the "math is cool" message, which Numb3ers co-creators Cheryl Heuton and Nicolas Falacci say they will also do, TI will launch a sweepstakes next year, with two students and one teacher winning a trop to Hollywood to meet with cast and crew. The students will receive scholarships, while the teacher will get a walk-on role in the show.

