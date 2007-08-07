CBS SportsLine to Stream PGA Championship

CBS SportsLine will provide live streaming video of all four rounds of the 2007 PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., the last of the four majors on this year's PGA tour.

Beginning this Thursday and running through Sunday, CBS SportsLine's streaming coverage will start each day at approximately 9 a.m. (EST) and go to 7 p.m. The Webcast will focus on groups of players throughout their rounds and feature key moments throughout the tournament.

In addition to four days of live streaming coverage, CBS SportsLine will also provide a variety of video in on-demand form, including a preview of the tournament, a recap of Tiger Woods' victory in the 2006 PGA at Medinah and course "flyovers" of all 18 holes at Southern Hills.