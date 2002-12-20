CBS set for HD NFL playoffs
Thomson Consumer Electronics' RCA has stepped up as a sponsor of CBS high-definition-TV broadcasts of the National Football League's AFC Divisional Playoffs Jan. 11 and 12 and the AFC Championship Game Jan. 19.
The three telecasts will be a unified broadcast, meaning that the commentary and analysis will be the same on both the HD and standard-definition broadcasts.
