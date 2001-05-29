CBS renders soap in HDTV

CBS says it will start shooting top-rated daytime soap Young and the Restless in HDTV starting with the June 27th broadcast.

It will be the first daytime series produced in HDTV. CBS continues to lead the way in HDTV production, with 17 of its 18 prime time dramas and comedies currently produced in the format. This season is also produced a number of high-profile sports events in HDTV, including the Super Bowl, U.S. Open tennis, The Masters golf tournament and the NCAA final four college basketball tournament. It will add HDTV telecasts of college football games this fall. - Steve McClellan