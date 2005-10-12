CBS Picks Up Trio
By Ben Grossman
CBS has given full-season pickups to freshman comedy How I Met Your Mother and new dramas Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds.
Mother
has fit well into the Monday night comedy lineup between returning shows King of Queens and Two and a Half Men, and joins NBC’s My Name Is Earl and UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris in giving the fall schedule a welcome dose of relatively successful comedies.
Ghost Whisperer
has been a bit of a surprise on Fridays, opening a night in which CBS is enjoying success with three consecutive dramas.
Criminal Minds also has found an audience despite being matched up against ABC behemoth Lost Wednesdays at 9.
