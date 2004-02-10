CBS, NBC Share Monday-Night Honors

CBS won the Monday-night ratings battle in households, viewers and adults 25-54 with its regular lineup of comedies (Raymond, et al) and CSI: Miami. NBC was first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe2.

Fox was second among adults 18-34 and third across most of the other key measures with back to back episodes of That ’70s Show and My Big FatObnoxious Fiancé. ABC was fourth (or worse, depending on the demo) with theatrical movie The Mummy Returns.

The WB was fifth across most of the key measures (fourth among adults 18-34) with 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN was sixth with its Monday comedies (The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends, Half & Half).

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate tallies, total viewers: CBS, 17 million; NBC, 14.1 million; Fox, 10.2 million; ABC, 6.6 million; The WB, 6 million; UPN, 3.5 million.