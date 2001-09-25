CBS, NBC debuts drive ratings

New shows featuring comedian Ellen DeGeneres and ex-Law & Order co-star Jill Hennessy were ratings standouts in their debuts on Monday night.

CBS's The Ellen Show drew 14 million viewers with a 5.8 rating, 13 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. It enjoyed a strong lead-in from Everybody Loves Raymond, which pulled 22 million viewers with an 8.0/18 as the night's most watched show.

NBC's Crossing Jordan, featuring Hennessy as a crime-solving doctor in the Boston coroner's office, drew 15.2 million viewers with a 6.0/15. Dateline led in with 13 million viewers on a 5.4/12.

Meanwhile, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 12.5 million takers, topping NBC's Weakest Link, which drew 11.6 million viewers with a 4.8/13, in the same time slot. CBS sitcoms topped them both in successive half-hours, as King of Queens drew 16.4 million viewers with a 6.3/17 and Yes, Dear followed with a 6.2/15 and 15.5 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco