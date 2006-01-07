CBS: In the Money

Ten years ago, CBS had a black eye. The network had just lost the NFL, watched 20% of its stations switch affiliation and was solidly fourth among the Big Four.

What a difference a decade makes. Now CBS is finally No. 1 where it really counts: money. The network finished 2005 at the top of B&C's annual ranking of the 25 largest TV networks.

CBS revenues grew only modestly, 5%, to $4.7 billion from $4.4 billion. But that was enough to dethrone longtime leader NBC, whose prime time ratings trouble helped fuel an enormous plunge from first place all the way down to fifth.

CBS' achievement comes as its parent splits itself in two. Last week, the network and its stations became the anchor of CBS Corp., as MTV Networks and studio Paramount were spun away into a “new” Viacom Corp.

CBS' ascent to No. 1 is the culmination of a decade-long rebuild by Chairman Leslie Moonves. When he took control, the network's schedule was weak, its audience aging, but he gradually overhauled it into a powerhouse with a broad stable of strong shows.

Moonves says CBS' achievement highlights the importance of paying attention to the basic business of TV. Industry executives are riveted by the promise—and the threat—of new media like video iPods, cellphone TV and the Web. “That's important,” he says. However, “it is still our priority to keep the network as strong as it has ever been. Getting 30 million people to watch CSI week in and week out is still the name of the game.”

B&C estimates network revenue each year to show where money really flows in the TV business. While everyone watches the Nielsens, advertising isn't the only driver of the TV business. QVC came within $200 million of topping CBS in 2005, and it sells no advertising at all, instead making all its money hawking computers, candles and clothing (the most searched item on its Web site last year: Birkenstocks). HBO, the 28 million-subscriber pay channel, collects more in license fees from cable and DBS than last year's most-watched network, Fox, sells in advertising.

The biggest shift is NBC's dramatic 23% drop from $5.1 billion to just $3.9 billion. Its prime time audience shrank 15% this season, following a 17% dive during 2004-05. The prime time loss was exacerbated by the absence of ad revenue from the Summer Olympics, which had aired on NBC in 2004. The biggest gainer is Fox News Channel, up 22%.

New to the list is VH1, sneaking in at 25, aided by new affiliation deals by parent MTV Networks and surprisingly strong success with the “celebreality” genre. “It's the shows,” says VH1 General Manager Tom Calderone. “The financial momentum the channel has had is all about the shows.”

In 2006, even if NBC's prime time schedule doesn't turn around, revenues will definitely return: The network has the Winter Olympics in February and gets prime time rights to Sunday-night NFL games next season.

At CBS, Moonves may finally get his clear ratings win in all major demos, which will only help revenues. CBS was first in ratings for the first half of the TV season, but ABC is armed with both the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards.

CBS



2005 revenue: $4.67 billion

Owner: Viacom

Top EXEC: Leslie Moonves, president/CEO, CBS Corp.

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 109 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 12.9 million



QVC



2005 revenue: $4.49 billion

Owner: Liberty Media

Top EXEC: Michael George, president/CEO

Programming: Home shopping

Type: Cable

TV homes reached: 90.5 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: Not available



ESPN



2005 revenue: $4.03 billion

Owner: Disney Co. and Hearst Corp.

Top EXEC: George Bodenheimer, president, ESPN/ABC Sports

Programming: Sports

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 90.1 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 2.9 million



ABC



2005 revenue: $3.91 billion

Owner: Disney Co.

Top EXEC: Anne Sweeney, president, Disney-ABC Television Group

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 109 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 10.3 million



NBC



2005 revenue: $3.9 billion

Owner: General Electric

Top EXEC: Jeff Zucker, chairman/CEO, NBC Universal TV Group

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 109 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 9.1 million



HBO



2005 revenue: $2.93 billion

Owner: Time Warner

Top EXEC: Chris Albrecht, chairman/CEO

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Pay cable

TV homes reached: 27.0 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 835,000



Fox



2005 revenue: $2.62 billion

Owner: News Corp.

Top EXEC: Tony Vinciquerra, president, Fox Networks Group

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 106.0 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 7.9 million



HSN



2005 revenue: $1.9 billion

Owner: Interactive Corp.

Top EXEC: Marty Nealon, president

Programming: Retail shopping

Type: Cable

TV homes reached: 89 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: Not available



Nickelodeon



2005 revenue: $1.67 billion

Owner: Viacom

Top EXEC: Cyma Zarghami, president, MTVN Kids and Family

Programming: Kids/Classic TV

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.5 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1.7 million



TNT



2005 revenue: $1.57 billion

Owner: Time Warner

Top EXEC: Steve Koonin, EXEC VP/COO, TBS/TNT

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.8 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 2.2 million



MTV



2005 revenue: $1.44 billion

Owner: Viacom

Top EXEC: Christina Norman, president

Programming: Music/Reality

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 88.8 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1 million



TBS



2005 revenue: $1.12 billion

Owner: Time Warner

Top EXEC: Steve Koonin, executive VP/COO, TBS/TNT

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 88.8 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1.6 million



USA



2005 revenue: $1.1 billion

Owner: General Electric

Top EXEC: Bonnie Hammer, president, USA and Sci Fi Networks

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.7 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 2.7 million



Showtime



2005 revenue: $906 million

Owner: CBS

Top EXEC: Matthew Blank, chairman/CEO

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Pay cable

TV homes reached: 13 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 135,000



Lifetime



2005 revenue: $900 million

Owner: Disney Co. and Hearst Corp.

Top EXEC: Betty Cohen, president/CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services

Programming: Women's entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.5 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1.8 million



CNN



2005 revenue: $794 million

Owner: Time Warner

Top EXEC: Johnathan Klein, president, CNN/U.S.

Programming: News

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.9 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 753,000



The WB



2005 revenue: $715 million

Owner: Time Warner and Tribune

Top EXEC: Garth Ancier, chairman, The WB

Programming: Prime time general entertainment

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 96 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 3.3 million



Disney Channel



2005 revenue: $710 million

Owner: Disney Co.

Top EXEC: Rich Ross, president, Disney Channel Worldwide

Programming: Kids and family entertainment

Type: Cable

TV homes reached: 86.9 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 2.3 million



ShopNBC



2005 revenue: $649 million

Owner: ValueVision

Top EXEC: William Lansing, president

Programming: Home shopping

Type: Basic cable and broadcast

TV homes reached: 63.9 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: Not available



FX



2005 revenue: $645 million

Owner: News Corp.

Top EXEC: John Landgraf, president/general manager, FX Networks

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 87.9 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1.2 million



Discovery



2005 revenue: $637 million

Owner: Discovery Communications

Top EXEC: Billy Campbell, president, Discovery Networks, U.S.

Programming: Science- oriented entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 90.3 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 941,000



A&E



2005 revenue: $625 million

Owner: Hearst Corp., Disney Co., General Electric

Top EXEC: Abbe Raven, president/CEO, A&E Television Networks

Programming: General entertainment

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 89.3 million homes

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 984,000



Univision



2005 revenue: $621 million

Owner: Univision Communications

Top EXEC: Ray Rodriguez, president/COO, Univision Communications

Programming: Spanish- language

Type: Broadcast

TV homes reached: 80 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 3.4 million



Fox News



2005 revenue: $574 million

Owner: News Corp.

Top EXEC: Roger Ailes, chairman/CEO, Fox News; chairman, Fox Television Stations Group

Programming: News

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 87.9 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 1.7 million



VH1



2005 revenue: $560 million

Owner: Viacom

Top EXEC: Tom Calderone, general manager

Programming: Pop culture and music

Type: Ad-supported cable

TV homes reached: 88.5 million

Average prime time viewers 2 and older: 598,000