CBS gets repurposeful

CBS and its affiliates in December quietly extended the deal under which

affiliates help to pay for National Football League rights in exchange for certain program-exclusivity

guarantees.

But the two-year extension has some modifications.

Under the old deal, CBS agreed to seek approval from affiliates on a

case-by-case basis for any show it wanted to repurpose.

Under the new terms, CBS can repurpose up to five hours per week of prime time, only two of which can be on United Paramount Network and the other three only on nonbroadcast

outlets.

The network is also allowed to reuse up to two hours of soap operas per week

on nonbroadcast outlets.

Affiliate board chairman Ray Deaver said CBS wanted the changes so it

wouldn't be hampered in license-fee talks with program producers.

He said affiliates representing 98 percent of CBS' household coverage (excluding

owned-and-operated stations) approved the deal.