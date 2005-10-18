CBS Gains With Monday Playbook
By Joel Meyer
CBS' comedy-and-crime lineup rode small week-to-week gains to tie ABC’s dominant Wife-Swap-and-football duo after last night’s prime time race for 18-to-49-year-old viewers.
ABC averaged a 4.9 rating/12.7 share in the demo in prime time, according to Nielsen national ratings for Oct. 17. CBS pulled in an average 4.9/12.3 for the night. (Tied in rating, ABC had a slight edge in share). (Fast nationals are time-period estimates that are subject to revision when final results are tabulated.)
Wife Swap averaged a 3.1/8 at 8-9 p.m. At 8-11 p.m., the Rams-Colts game averaged a 5.8/15.
CBS got slight improvements from its Monday lineup this week, pushing the network closer to ABC. At 9-9:30 p.m., Two and a Half Men saw the biggest boost. The comedy drew a 5.5/13 last night, up from 4.9/11 last week. CSI: Miami was again the top-rated show on Monday, notching a 6.2/15, up from 5.9/14 last week.
The network also aired The King of Queens (3.5/10) at 8-8:30 p.m.; How I Met Your Mother (3.9/10) at 8:30-9, up from 3.3/8 last week; and Out of Practice (4.3/10) at 9:30-10.
NBC finished in third place, averaging 4.0/10. Surface emerged with a 3.0/8 from 8-9 p.m; Las Vegas earned a 4.5/11 from 9-10 p.m; and Medium summoned a 4.7/11 from 10-11 p.m.
Fox’s baseball broadcast averaged a 3.6/9 during prime time. (Viewers who stuck with Fox to the end got a late-night stunner. The Cardinals won 5-4 on a ninth-inning, three-run homer from the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols to force a game six of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday.)
UPN (1.7/4) beat out The WB (1.5/4) to stay out of last place for the night.
