CBS Franks tapped for Viacom Sr. VP

Martin Franks was named executive vice president of CBS Television and will become senior vice president of Viacom Corp. once its merger with CBS closes, said CBS President and CEO Mel Karmazin last week. Franks will assist CBS Television President and CEO Les Moonves with the operations of CBS, while taking on special projects at Viacom and CBS.

"Marty Franks is both glue and grease at CBS," Moonves said. "As glue, he helps hold together our many working parts. As grease, he helps keep those parts working together smoothly." Franks joined CBS in 1988 as vice president of the Washington office.