CBS begins production on Hitler project

CBS has started production in Prague, Czech Republic, on its controversial

miniseries on the youth of Adolf Hitler, Hitler: Origins of Evil.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty,

Angela's Ashes) as Hitler and Emmy Award-winner Stockard Channing (The

West Wing, The Matthew Shepard Story) as Hitler's mother.

Seven-time Oscar nominee Peter O'Toole plays Paul Von Hindenberg, the German

president who appointed Hitler chancellor in 1933.

Jena Malone, Matthew Modine, Julianna Margulies, Liev Schreiber and Peter

Stormare also star.

The miniseries will chronicle Hitler's youth and his rise to power. It is

based on the book Hitler, 1899-1936: Hubris by Ian Kershaw.

To assuage Jewish leaders who are concerned that the project will turn Hitler

into a sympathetic character, CBS plans a charitable donation, although the

amount and the organization have not been determined.

No airdate for the project has been set.

Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. will produce with Peter Sussman and Ed

Gernon executive-producing. Christian Duguay will co-executive-produce and

direct.