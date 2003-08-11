Casino raises stakes at UDT

Bruce Casino was promoted to senior vice president of cable, network and

ancillary sales for Universal Domestic Television, said Arthur Hasson, executive

VP of sales and new business.

Casino joined UDT, then Studios USA, in January 2000 as VP of cable and

ancillary sales.

He was executive VP and general sales manager of Unapix Syndication from

1998-2000 and senior VP of the Northeast and central regions for

Pearson/All-American Television from 1988-98.