Carr moves ahead

Forrest Carr, who has already done two tours of duty at WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., as a producer and an assistant news director, will now be the station's news director. Carr, who has emerged as a frequent commentator on journalistic ethics during his tenure as news director at KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., replaced Dan Bradley-now vice president of news for station owner Media General. Carr wasn't sure whether he'd be able to institute a Viewer's Bill of Rights similar to the one he created in Tucson.