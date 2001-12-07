Card Sharks folds its hand

The third casualty of the new season in syndication is FremantleMedia's remake of classic game show Card Sharks.

The show has been cancelled just three months into its first season in

first-run syndication.

Card Sharks averaged a 0.9 national household rating in the most recent

weekly syndication ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Pat Bullard was the host of the remake.

The show was originally developed by Pearson Television North America, which

changed its name to FremantleMedia and then on Nov. 1 handed over distribution

to Tribune Entertainment.

'It's no secret that this season has been a particularly challenging year to

launch new programs,' said FremantleMedia in a statement.

Card Sharks' cancellation follows that of fellow newcomer Talk or

Walk (Tribune Entertainment) and second-year series Power of Attorney

earlier this month.