The FCC is reviewing a federal court decision that found the FCC's 30% cap on any one cable company's audience reach unjustified, said FCC Chairman Michael Powell last week. "We, of course, have an absolute obligation to evaluate, in any manner, on which we made a judgement stemming from that statute, and that includes AT&T and the merger condition," Powell said. "But as to what that conclusion will be, we're not prepared to say." The commission and the Department of Justice have not determined whether they will appeal the decision. The FCC also must review an agreement it made with AT&T last spring, as a condition for approving its merger with Media One, that AT&T would sell enough systems of programming interests to get below the 30% cap.