Cablevision Launches Interactive Ads

Cablevision Systems is launching an interactive TV advertising service called Optimum Select that will let viewers request coupons, product samples or video-on-demand segments by pressing the "select" button on their remote controls during 30-second local ads.

The service, to be available to the operator's 2.9 million digital-cable subscribers in the New York area, will kick off this week with a "teaser" campaign that Cablevision is using to introduce the concept. In October, the operator expects to debut interactive spots with at least six major consumer-brand advertisers.

Benjamin Moore will be one of the first advertisers using the Optimum Select service. The paint company will be running an interactive ad that will send the MSO's customers a coupon for a free 2-ounce color sample if they press the "SEL" button on their remote while the spot is aired.

