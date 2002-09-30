Cable's Internet subs top 10M

According to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, the cable industry will have topped 10 million high-speed Internet customers as of the end of the third quarter (Sept. 30).

That's an increase of 2.8 million customers in the first nine months of the

year.

There remains a lot of room for growth, however. The NCTA said more than 50

million of the 75 million homes with cable-modem service available also contain

computers.