Cable Systems Top 100 - The Owners
By Staff
ADELPHIA
Colorado Springs, CO (93)
Northeast Region (4)
Southeast Region (24)
Southern California (8)
ADVANCE NEWHOUSE
(Bright House Networks)
Central Florida (15)
Indiana (74)
Tampa Bay (11)
BLOCK COMMUNICATIONS
Toledo Buckeye CableSystem (84)
CABLEVISION
Greater New York (3)
CHARTER
Birmingham (77)
Charleston (96)
Fond du Lac (100)
Ft. Worth (76)
Greenville/Spartanburg (66)
Los Angeles Metro (52)
Madison (61)
Reno/Tahoe (80)
St. Louis (25)
Suburban Atlanta (79)
Western North Carolina/
Virginia (82)
Worcester (63)
COMCAST
Atlanta Central (65)
Atlanta North (54)
Atlantic Division (2)
Bay Area (5)
Dallas (23)
Denver (17)
Eastern Division (1)
Fresno (69)
Greater Chicago Region (6)
Greater Detroit Region (10)
Indiana (74)
Jacksonville (57)
New Mexico (50)
Middle Tennessee (43)
Naples/Ft. Myers (71)
Oregon and Southwest Washington (19)
Pittsburgh (18)
Richmond (60)
Sacramento (34)
St. Paul (40)
Salt Lake City (58)
Southern California Region (20)
South Florida Region (16)
Washington (9)
West Florida (63)
Western Michigan (48)
COX
Arizona (14)
Baton Rouge (75)
Central Florida (99)
Gulf Coast (78)
Hampton Roads (29)
Kansas (49)
Las Vegas (32)
Middle America (12)
New England (27)
New Orleans (55)
North Carolina (98)
Northern Virginia (56)
Oklahoma (22)
Omaha (73)
Orange County (53)
San Diego (21)
West Texas (59)
INSIGHT
Louisville (62)
Peoria/ Bloomington/
Normal (85)
Northeast Indiana (89)
Springfield (90)
MEDIACOM
Greater Des Moines (83)
Greater Quad Cities Area (97)
TIME WARNER
Albany (46)
Austin (46)
Binghamton (71)
Charlotte (33)
Cincinnati (36)
Columbus (44)
El Paso (87)
Green Bay (81)
Greensboro (38)
Hawaii (34)
Houston (13)
Jackson/Monroe (87)
Kansas City (51)
Lincoln (94)
Los Angeles (36)
Maine (95)
Memphis (67)
Milwaukee (29)
Minneapolis (68)
New York & New Jersey (7)
Northeast Ohio Division (28)
Raleigh, NC (26)
Rio Grande Valley (91)
Rochester (44)
San Antonio (40)
San Diego (70)
South Carolina (42)
Syracuse (39)
Waco (92)
Western Ohio Division (29)
