Cable Ratings: ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Debut Knocks Out 2.8 Million Viewers

Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva scored a 1.6 rating among women18-49 and a 1.9 in the W25-54 demo for its debut Sunday, giving the network its highest-rated original drama series debut in those demos since the launch of Army Wives in June 2007. Diva averaged 2.8 million total viewers.



The show lifted ratings 148% in the 9 p.m. timeslot compared to the previous four weeks’ average in W18-49 and by 158% in W25-54. The 2.2 household rating was a 103% gain, while the viewer total marked a 129% jump.



Army Wives, which followed Diva at 10, registered 3.8 million total viewers and saw slight increases in ratings compared to its season-to-date average. It registered a 2.3 rating in W18-49, a 2.7 in W25-54, and a 3.0 household tally.