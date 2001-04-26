Cable battling FCC carriage rules

The cable industry is fighting the FCC's decision requiring cable companies to carry the signals of new digital-only TV stations in an analog format if the stations request.

"This preferential treatment for new digital-only stations is wholly unjustifiable," wrote the National Cable Television Association in a petition seeking changes to FCC rules issued in January.

Nothing in cable carriage laws require cable companies to carry broadcast feeds in a different format than what is transmitted over the air, NCTA said. Nor does the rule accomplish the government's goal of reclaiming analog broadcast channels, the trade group added, because these stations never will have occupied spectrum other than their digital allotments.

- Bill McConnell