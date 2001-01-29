Trending

By

Richard N. Palmer,
VP, finance, Eastern division, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, promoted to senior VP.

Janice Cooley,
manager, strategic staffing, Cox Communications, Atlanta, promoted to director, work force planning and talent acquisition.

Appointments at WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md:
Marilyn Buerkle,
manager, news operations, promoted to station manager; Joe Feeney,
assignment manager, KSTP-TV St. Paul, Minn., joins as news director.