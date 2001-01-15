Cable
Christopher P. Bogart,
executive VP, general counsel and secretary, Time Warner, New York, named president & CEO, Time Warner Cable Ventures, Stamford, Conn.
Appointments at Cox Communications: Kay Jackson,
manager, regulatory affairs, Louisiana, promoted to director, regulatory affairs; Suzanne Howard,
manager, regulatory affairs, Atlanta, promoted to director, regulatory affairs; Kathy Payne, assistant general counsel, Atlanta, appointed director, programming.
Ken Klein,
local sales manager, Adelphia Media Services, Lexington, Ky., promoted to regional sales manager, northeast region, Plymouth, Mass.
Michael Brouder,
director, creative services, WBZL Miami, joins WGN Cable, Chicago, as director, creative services.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.