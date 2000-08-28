brugger to leave apts

David Brugger, president of the Association of America's Public Television Stations, is leaving the organization, he has told the APTS board. Brugger says, "[It's time] to afford someone else the opportunity to benefit from the joys and challenges of this national leadership position." During his 13-year tenure, Brugger successfully lobbied for steady increases in federal funds for public broadcasting, helped win a Supreme Court victory that determined that cable operators must carry public broadcasters' signals and worked on eliminating regulatory fees.