Brokaw Tapped for National Press Club Honor

NBC anchor Tom Brokaw will receive the National Press Club’s 2003 Fourth Estate Award at the club’s Nov. 19 black-tie soiree in Washington, D.C. Past recipients include Walter Cronkite and C-SPAN Chairman Brian Lamb.

Brokaw’s many accomplishments as a TV reporter include conducting the first one-on-one interview by a U.S. journalist with former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev. He joined NBC in 1966 at KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, was NBC White House correspondent from 1973 to 1976, anchored Today from 1976 to 1981.

His career began at KMTV(TV) Omaha in 1962 and he anchored WSB-TV Atlanta’s late evening news for in 1965.