BROADCASTING
Appointments at WKFT(TV) Fayetteville, N.C.: Robert G. Salat,
local sales manager, WTSP(TV) St. Petersburg, Fla., named VP/GM; James Adams,
national sales manager, WXIN(TV) Indianapolis, joins as national sales manager.
Mike Smythe,
general sales manager, KFVS-TV Cape Girardeau, Mo., promoted to VP/GM.
Bea Morse,
director, DTV strategic services group, Public Broadcasting Service, Alexandria, Va., promoted to senior director, broadcast operations.
Steven R. Stuck,
national sales manager, KUVS-TV Modesto, Calif., named local sales manager.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.