Broadcasters ask for new look at must-carry

A group of broadcasters is making a novel bid to revive prospects for TV

stations' digital-carriage rights on cable systems.

Attorneys for several station groups in mid-January asked the Federal

Communications Commission about holding oral arguments on the industry's bid to

win carriage rights for both analog and digital signals during the transition to

digital TV.

They told the commission a decision issued under a previous lineup of

commissioners was based on a stale two-year-old record and must be refreshed

with up-to-date information.

Last year, the commission, led by ex-chairman William Kennard, concluded that

only a station's 'primary signal,' either analog or digital, was entitled to

carriage.

Although holding oral arguments on a rulemaking would be an unusual step,

Washington, D.C.-based lawyer Ellen Goodman reminded the FCC that it routinely

held proceedings on proposals more than two decades ago.

On behalf of the broadcasters, Goodman explained to FCC Cable Services Bureau

staffers that the digital must-carry issue turns primarily on 'purely legal

issues' that are more appropriate for a judicatory-style hearing.

Goodman stressed that the idea was not a formal proposal, but simply an idea

that some broadcasters wanted the commission and the rest of the industry to

consider.

Broadcasters contended that they cannot attract the advertising support

necessary to make digital TV a success unless they are guaranteed both analog

and digital carriage.