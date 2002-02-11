NBC taps Marconi

The NBC station group will use a Marconi broadband network to handle distribution for a new centralized operation the network has installed. The project consolidates the master-control operations of NBC's 14 O&Os into three regional broadcast centers in Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The Marconi system also has options for including corporate voice and data traffic onto a single multi-service network.

Sportvision hits Senior Tour

Sportvision will be taking some new technology on the PGA Senior Tour this year. The Virtual Caddy technology is being used on selected broadcasts of tour broadcasts on CNBC and Pax. Virtual Caddy allows analysts to draw on the green or fairway to illustrate different elements of play. It will also be tied in with the PGA's ShotLink scoring system so that such data as ball location on drives or putts will be rendered into video of live action, allowing viewers to see an aerial shot of the hole with icons in the fairway. Upcoming broadcasts include The ACE Group Classic this weekend and the Verizon Classic next weekend.