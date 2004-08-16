Breaking...
Los Angeles—A number of
immigrant-advocacy groups are publicly condemning Gana la
Verde, a reality show in which illegal immigrants face off in
Fear Factor-like contests to win a year of legal
assistance toward getting their green cards.
The show airs on Liberman Broadcasting's KRCA Los Angeles and on the
company's other Hispanic stations in San Diego, Houston and Dallas.
The American Immigration Lawyers Association and other legal and local
advocacy groups say the show puts participants in danger of being exposed to
immigration authorities and deported.
Three members of Congress, Reps. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles), Hilda
Solis (D-El Monte) and Linda Sanchez (D-Lakewood), also are concerned.
The show launched on July 1 to little fanfare. Since then, it has
attracted average audiences of a million viewers, and the show's host, George
X, is being hit up by fans who want to come on the show.
Kilborn To Leave Late, Late Show
Los Angeles—Craig Kilborn, host of
CBS's Late, Late Show With Craig Kilborn, has decided not
to reup after five years on the air. Kilborn airs at 12:35 a.m. ET, facing
NBC's Late Night With Conan O'Brien and the second
half-hour of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. While Kilborn
routinely comes in second to O'Brien, his audience has grown 34% since its 1999
premiere. He had been talking to CBS about signing a multi-year deal but
decided he'd like to try his hand at writing and producing.
NBC Extends KNTV Reach
San Francisco—NBC won its battle to
regain the San Francisco viewers lost two years ago when it dropped longtime
affiliate KRON and moved its programming to San Jose O&O KNTV. The FCC
Friday approved NBC's request to move KNTV's transmitter from southwest of San
Jose to an antenna farm 40 miles to the north. The move allows KNTV to bring
NBC programming to roughly 400,000 viewers in the San Francisco area who have
been without it since 2002, the FCC said. Although more than a million people
in the Monterey/Salinas markets will lose KNTV service in the move, all but
21,000 will get NBC programming from other affiliates.
