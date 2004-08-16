Breaking...

Borderline Reality

Los Angeles—A number of

immigrant-advocacy groups are publicly condemning Gana la

Verde, a reality show in which illegal immigrants face off in

Fear Factor-like contests to win a year of legal

assistance toward getting their green cards.

The show airs on Liberman Broadcasting's KRCA Los Angeles and on the

company's other Hispanic stations in San Diego, Houston and Dallas.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association and other legal and local

advocacy groups say the show puts participants in danger of being exposed to

immigration authorities and deported.

Three members of Congress, Reps. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles), Hilda

Solis (D-El Monte) and Linda Sanchez (D-Lakewood), also are concerned.

The show launched on July 1 to little fanfare. Since then, it has

attracted average audiences of a million viewers, and the show's host, George

X, is being hit up by fans who want to come on the show.

Kilborn To Leave Late, Late Show

Los Angeles—Craig Kilborn, host of

CBS's Late, Late Show With Craig Kilborn, has decided not

to reup after five years on the air. Kilborn airs at 12:35 a.m. ET, facing

NBC's Late Night With Conan O'Brien and the second

half-hour of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. While Kilborn

routinely comes in second to O'Brien, his audience has grown 34% since its 1999

premiere. He had been talking to CBS about signing a multi-year deal but

decided he'd like to try his hand at writing and producing.

NBC Extends KNTV Reach

San Francisco—NBC won its battle to

regain the San Francisco viewers lost two years ago when it dropped longtime

affiliate KRON and moved its programming to San Jose O&O KNTV. The FCC

Friday approved NBC's request to move KNTV's transmitter from southwest of San

Jose to an antenna farm 40 miles to the north. The move allows KNTV to bring

NBC programming to roughly 400,000 viewers in the San Francisco area who have

been without it since 2002, the FCC said. Although more than a million people

in the Monterey/Salinas markets will lose KNTV service in the move, all but

21,000 will get NBC programming from other affiliates.