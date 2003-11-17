Belo Promotes Sander, Two Others

Dallas—Belo promoted three executives last week. Jack Sander, executive vice president, media operations, was named president, media operations. Dunia Shive, who had been chief financial officer, was named executive vice president, media operations, reporting to Sander. Dennis Williamson, senior corporate vice president, takes on added duties as CFO.

Liberty Wants Cox Discovery Stake

Englewood, Colo.—Liberty Media President Robert Bennett acknowledged that the company has discussed buying Cox Communications' share of Discovery Networks, but the company hasn't been inclined to sell. Asked about Cox's 24.5% stake in Discovery during Liberty's earnings conference call, Bennett said that "we always are interested" in adding to Liberty's 49% Discovery stake.

Stephen King Series in for Sisco

Los Angeles—Stephen King's Kingdom Hospital,

a 15-hour prime time drama, premieres on ABC Wed., March 3 with a two-hour special beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The next week, it slides into the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot. Diane Ladd, Ed Begley Jr. and Andrew McCarthy star. The network is removing drama Karen Sisco,

to be relaunched in a new time period in March. In a press statement, President of Entertainment Susan Lyne said, "We love this show, but it has become increasingly obvious it's not working on Wednesday nights."

ABC said the second installment of The Bachelorette

debuts Jan. 14 at 9 p.m., followed by the new Celebrity Mole Yucatan,

another "reality" show featuring stars somewhat of the what's-their-name? variety, including former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman, former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis, actor Stephen Baldwin, and Keisha Knight Pulliam from the old Cosby Show

on NBC.