Trending

Bravo viewers mob Godfather

By

Demonstrating the power of old theatricals on cable, Bravo scored its highest rating ever with a showing of The Godfather.

Until recently, the Paramount film package, including The Godfather, had been running on USA Network. The film's performance helped push Bravo weekly ratings to a 0.6 average from March 5 through 11, double what the network posted in February.