Bravo viewers mob Godfather
Demonstrating the power of old theatricals on cable, Bravo scored its highest rating ever with a showing of The Godfather.
Until recently, the Paramount film package, including The Godfather, had been running on USA Network. The film's performance helped push Bravo weekly ratings to a 0.6 average from March 5 through 11, double what the network posted in February.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.