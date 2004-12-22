Bravo Unveils Five-Card Studs, Stud-ettes

Big-name celebrities including Ray Romano, Curt Schilling, Allison Janney, Jason Alexander and Heather Graham will face off at the poker table when season five of Bravo’s hit Celebrity Poker Showdown debuts Jan. 25.

The six-episode tournament features 25 TV, film and sports stars competing for $250,000 to donate to their favorite charity. The championship round airs March 1.

Celebrity Poker Showdown features games of No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em and was filmed recently at the trendy Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Will & Grace star David Foley hosts, with commentary from poker pro Phil Gordon.