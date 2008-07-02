Bravo, Oxygen Turn to Turner

Jennifer Turner, vice president of drama programming at Universal Media Studios, is moving to co-owned Bravo and Oxygen Media.

Turner will be VP, licensing and strategic partnerships, a newly created position, reporting to Lauren Zalaznick, president of NBC Universal Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks.

Turner's resume includes helping to develop Friday Night Lights and Crossing Jordan at NBC, as well as previous stints at ABC (overseeing Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy and Lost) and with Goldman Sachs as an analyst.