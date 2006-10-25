Bravo Greenlights Top Hair

Bravo has greenlighted to series Top Hair, a reality competition for hairstylists. A co-production with Reveille, the show was announced in May as part Bravo's development slate, and was formerly called Heads Up.

Casting for eight hour-long episodes is ongoing.

Top Hair comes as Bravo continues to mine the unscripted competition genre, which has yielded them ratings winners in Project Runway and Top Chef. The network is also at work on interior decorating competition Top Designer .

Hair's weekly challenges will pit stylists against each other for $100,000 and various prizes.