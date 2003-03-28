Trending

Brady to host Daytime Emmys

Wayne Brady, host of Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, will host the
30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The show will be presented live from Radio City Music Hall in New York Friday, May 16.

Brady also has hosted the Miss America competition and performed solo at the
52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2000.

White Cherry Entertainment will produce the show, which will air on
ABC.