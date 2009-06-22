Bradley Takes Over WCMH

WCMH Columbus director of digital journalism and content Dan Bradley has been named V.P./general manager at the Media General station. He succeeds Rick Rogala, who is moving to Nexstar and KARK.



Bradley starts July 1.



“Dan Bradley has been a leader in broadcast news for more than 30 years. He has been a driving force in our media convergence efforts, first at WFLA and then across all of our stations,” said Media General Executive Vice President/COO Reid Ashe. “WCMH is a center for multimedia innovation and Dan is the ideal person to lead it.”



Bradley moved to WCMH in April 2009. Before that he was V.P. of news for Media General’s Broadcast Division from 2001 to April 2009. He’d also been vice president and news director at WFLA Tampa and had worked at the station in various news capacities since 1979.