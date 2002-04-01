A bow to tech leaders
By Staff
Broadcasting & Cable will give its annual Technology Leadership Awards at a reception to be held April 8 during the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas. This year's honorees:
- Tim Thorsteinson, recently appointed CEO of the Grass Valley Group business unit of Thomson Broadcast solutions, has helped make GVG an example of how technology companies will be run in the age of digital.
- Dave Mazza, NBC Olympics vice president, engineering, since 1996 has been spearheading the technical side of NBC's coverage of the Olympics in Atlanta, Sydney and Salt Lake City.
- Kelly Alford, Ackerley Media Group vice president of engineering, pioneered the centralcasting movement, pushing the limits of technology to meet the demands of operational costs.
- Bob Zitter, HBO senior vice president, technology operations, has made sure HBO's premium service has a premium technical quality, leading the charge with multiplexing, HDTV and HBO On Demand.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.