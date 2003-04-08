Trending

Bonaduce signs with Fisher

Former child star-turned bad boy-turned DJ/TV host Danny Bonaduce has signed a program development deal with Fisher Entertainment for nonscripted series, prime time and daytime, for broadcast, cable and syndication.

Bonaduce had been co-host of the Fisher Entertainment produced /NBC Enterprises distributed first-run syndicated talker, The Other Half, which ends its two-year run in May.