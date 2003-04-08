Bonaduce signs with Fisher
Former child star-turned bad boy-turned DJ/TV host Danny Bonaduce has signed a program development deal with Fisher Entertainment for nonscripted series, prime time and daytime, for broadcast, cable and syndication.
Bonaduce had been co-host of the Fisher Entertainment produced /NBC Enterprises distributed first-run syndicated talker, The Other Half, which ends its two-year run in May.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.