Bo Knows Ratings

There was something symbolic about ABC's scheduling of a repeat of Lost at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

First, it was a rerun, which on the second to last day of sweeps is a white flag in the face of Bo and Carrie.

The show "lost," of course, as did every other show against American Idol, which recorded an 11.2 rating/29 share average in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings to beat the competition combined in the final sing-off of the series.

Fox won the night with a 9.5/24, helped by drama House, the second-highest-rated show of the night, which ended the season on an up note with a personal best 7.8/19, compared to its 7.0/18 the week before.

NBC came in second on the night with a 4.4/11 in the demo, led by a 5.8/15 for the finale of Law & Order: SVU.The Contender also hit for the average at least part of the time, with a 4.4/11 in its second half hour at 9:30, up from a 3.2/8 in its first half-hour.

CBS came in third with a 3.6/9 for two hours worth of Rob & Amber's wedding and Navy: NCIS.

ABC was fourth with a 2/5 for the Lost repeat, and the unimpressive Trump Unauthorized, which only mustered a 2.1/5 for a bio of The Donald. The upside: With those numbers, the biopic did not provide much cross-promotional punch to NBC's The Apprentice.

The WB was fifth with a 1.6/4 for Two Tree Hill (Ok, it was actually two episodes of One Tree Hill), while UPN brought up the sixth place with a 1.1/3 for All of Us, Eve, and two reality shows: Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, which managed a 1.4/3, and the debut of Bad Girls Guide, which tanked at a .8/2.