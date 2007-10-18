BFA Begins Search for New President
By B&C Staff
The Broadcasters Foundation of America will start searching for a new president, chairman Philip J. Lombardo announced Thursday. Gordon Hastings, who has been president of the charitable organization for 13 years, will stay in the post until a successor is found, and will serve on the search committee, too. (Lombardo will head it.)
Hastings will re-establish a management firm he had in the early 1990s, and he will contract with the foundation to market many of its fund-raising efforts, including the Golden Mike Award and golf and fishing tournaments.
The BFA helps broadcasters, or former broadcasters, who have fallen on hard times and need economic aid.
