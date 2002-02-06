Betting line favors Friends ' return

The odds are in favor of sitcom Friends returning to NBC in the fall

for a ninth season -- at least that's according to offshore Web betting site Intertops.com.

While NBC and Warner Bros. executives continue to negotiate with the cast of

Friends, Intertops.com announced Wednesday that the show is a heavy

favorite to make it back once again.

The site is offering gamblers 1/10 odds (win $1 for every $10 bet) that the

cast will come to terms with the studio and network for a ninth season.

On the flip side, Intertops.com is offering bettors 7/1 odds (win $7 for

every $1 bet) on the long shot that Friends ends its run this spring.

Intertops.com has also created a unique over/under line for the amount the

six individual Friends co-stars will earn per episode if the show comes

back.

NBC and Warner Bros. executives had no comment on the ongoing

negotiations.