Betting line favors Friends ' return
The odds are in favor of sitcom Friends returning to NBC in the fall
for a ninth season -- at least that's according to offshore Web betting site Intertops.com.
While NBC and Warner Bros. executives continue to negotiate with the cast of
Friends, Intertops.com announced Wednesday that the show is a heavy
favorite to make it back once again.
The site is offering gamblers 1/10 odds (win $1 for every $10 bet) that the
cast will come to terms with the studio and network for a ninth season.
On the flip side, Intertops.com is offering bettors 7/1 odds (win $7 for
every $1 bet) on the long shot that Friends ends its run this spring.
Intertops.com has also created a unique over/under line for the amount the
six individual Friends co-stars will earn per episode if the show comes
back.
NBC and Warner Bros. executives had no comment on the ongoing
negotiations.
