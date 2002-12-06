BET cuts programs, staff

To make room for more entertainment fare, Black Entertainment Television will axe four programs -- Lead

Story, BET Tonight with Ed Gordon, teen issue program Teen

Summit and music show Cita's World -- by the end of the year. BET is

also cutting about 40 staffers, or 12 percent of its total staff.

"Our new focus will strike a better balance between original programming and

an increase in acquired shows," BET CEO Debra Lee said in a prepared statement.

Gordon's future with BET still needs to play out. The BET Nightly

News, which draws off some CBS News product, will remain.

Plans to reinvigorate the Viacom Inc.-owned network call for adding more

syndicated shows and original productions in prime time.

In November, BET's former programming chief, Curtis Gadson, stepped down,

apparently at odds with the new programming strategy.