Belo Promotes Three
Belo Corp. promoted three executives last week.
Jack Sander, executive vice president, media operations, was named president, media operations.
Dunia Shive, who had been chief financial officer, was named executive VP, media operations, reporting to Sander.
Dennis Williamson, senior corporate VP, takes on added duties as CFO.
