Trending

B&C's FALL PREVIEW: NBC

By

Watch video clips of new shows from NBC's fall line-up.

For network-by-network analysis of the fall season, click here.

Kath & Kim premieres Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Knight Rider premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m ET.

My Own Worst Enemy premieres Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Crusoe premieres Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.